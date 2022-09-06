With the conclusion of the Labor Day holiday, work on Defiance’s West High Street repair project is expected to get underway as early as today.
Equipment was moved into place last week at the corner of West High and Harding streets by the general contractor — Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LLC, Northwood. This included a construction trailer, excavating equipment, pipes and other materials needed for the waterline installation component of the project.
The company recently was hired by the City of Defiance under a contract totaling $1,339,620.15.
The main work will include installing a new water line between Harding and Clinton streets, removing the old pavement by milling it, undertaking some repairs and resurfacing the entire stretch of West High between North Clinton Street and the west city corporation limits near the Tiffin River.
The street’s surface has been in failing condition for the past several years and has been the site of various waterline breaks.
“In some regard it’s (the project) already started, but as soon as they get their manpower moved over from another job they are going to start,” said McCann. “It could be (today). I certainly hope it starts sometime this week. If if not this week, next week they will be underway.”
“Everything (equipment and materials) is there,” he added. “Kudos to them (the contractor) for getting all of the material on site before they start the project only to find out they have to wait for this or that. ... My only concern is completing the waterline project before the asphalt plants shut down and we can’t get asphalt to pave the road.”
Final grass seeding to repair areas churned up by the project is due next spring, but city officials are hopeful the project can be completed in the fall. If not, the street would have to be resurfaced next year.
“It’s a project that’s probably long overdue,” he said. “People will notice the street work, but actually the waterline has been a chronic problem.”
McCann said “you can drive down West High and see” where past waterline breaks have occurred and been repaired. Stakes with blue flags on the north side of the street now mark off where the new waterline will go.
New sidewalks along West High will be added although some sidewalk improvements will be made in the vicinity of Ruth Ann Drive where drainage work will occur as well.
The mayor called drainage concerns there a “constant battle with standing water.”
Traffic will be maintained through the work area, meaning motorists will be able to pass through on West High. However, delays can be expected, according to McCann.
“Traffic will be maintained, but my recommendation is if you can avoid the area, avoid the area because there’s going to be a lot of activity,” he said. “There’s probably going to be delays, and the safety of workers is paramount.”
Residents will have access to their homes, but this could be interrupted briefly as crews excavate for the waterline replacement.
“They will have to dig across driveways,” explained McCann. “People could be delayed into or out of their driveway. That all will be communicated to homeowners in good fashion.”
The project will be much less involved than complete pavement reconstruction a few years ago on East High Street, east of North Clinton Street. This included not only new pavement, but new sidewalks in addition to underground water and sewer work.
West High is not the only major street project planned in Defiance in the near future.
Ginter Road and streets in the Darbyshire Drive neighborhood are expected to receive attention in 2023. All of those streets have areas of very rough pavement.
The Ginter Road project is expected to be a joint effort among the city, Defiance County and Defiance Township trustees, as the street is within the city limits and the township.
