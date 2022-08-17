The resurfacing of Defiance's West High Street — long anticipated by some residents and city officials — figures to begin early next month.
The street's surface has been in failing condition for the past several years and has been the site of various water line breaks.
A pre-constuction meeting has been held with the project contractor — Hillabrand & Sons, LLC, Northwood — while work is scheduled to begin in earnest the week after Labor Day (Sept. 5), according to Mayor Mike McCann. However, some work might begin just after Labor Day, he indicated.
A new water line will be installed along West High between North Clinton and Harding streets, he said.
"That area has been a frequent flyer when it comes to water main breaks, so we'll get that replaced," explained McCann.
While most of the work will occur on West High Street, one task will spill onto North Clinton Street where the new water line will tie in. This will require some excavation of Clinton, perhaps halfway into the street, according to McCann.
"The connection under Clinton Street will happen at night, so as not to disrupt traffic too badly," he said.
Some drainage and guardrail work also is planned in the vicinity where West High intersects Ruth Ann Drive.
"The water comes down and tends to pond where Ruth Ann and West High intersect," said McCann.
The project will be topped off by milling West High — removing the old surface — and resurfacing the street with asphalt between North Clinton Street and the U.S. 24 overpass at the city's corporation limits.
"The (city) engineering division has been working on these plans a couple of years now," said McCann. "... This is excellent planning by our engineering division," said McCann. "We're getting a failing waterline and failing street repaired as well."
Traffic will be permitted for local traffic during the course of the project, which has a pricetag of $1,339,620.15.
"High street will always be open for local traffic, but my advice would be — especially during the day — that folks consider going around to Latchaw Drive when that's feasible, and taking Latchaw to West High," he cautioned.
The work is likely to continue into November.
"I think were shooting for Thanksgiving time," said McCann when asked about the project's completion timeline.
Plans for West High differ from the reworking of the other side of High Street (East High Street) several years ago which was completely rebuilt in a more comprehensive project.
Running between Clinton Street and East River Drive, East High received not only a new road base and pavement, but also curbs, gutters sidewalks and water/sewer lines. A new feature was the addition of several rain gardens adjacent to sidewalks.
