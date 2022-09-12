A bustle of activity was apparent Monday morning on Defiance's West High Street as work crews were tearing into the roadway.
A new waterline is being installed between Harding and North Clinton streets while West High eventually will be topped off with new asphalt. City officials are hopeful the work can be completed by year's end before asphalt plants close for the construction season, otherwise the final topping will have to wait until spring 2023.
City officials are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible, and for good reason.
A temporary traffic signal has been installed between Ruth Ann Drive and Harding Street, and significant delays are possible between green and red lights. This is to provide work crews with space.
According to Mayor Mike McCann, the delay between light changes could be 4 1/2 minutes.
"We would just ask that the public be patient and avoid the area because there can be significant delays in traffic flow," he said.
The greatest construction activity on Monday was at the Harding Street intersection. That intersection was closed while crews dug into the street in preparation for the installation of a new PVC waterline.
This will replace an old line that has experienced breaks in various locations.
On Monday morning, sections of the new line were laying along the north side of West High, between Union and Harding streets. A staging area with large piles of stone and sections of pipe also was visible just next to the railroad crossing on West High, due west of Clinton Street.
Eventually, crews will be forced to excavate into Clinton to finish off the waterline installation. This will temporarily disrupt traffic on Clinton, although the work is planned to occur when traffic is light.
The project's general contractor is Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LLC, Northwood. The contract cost is $1,339,620.15.
Final grass seeding to repair areas torn up by the project is expected next spring.
