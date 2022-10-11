west high photo

Work has progressed to the east along Defiance’s West High Street where a lengthy water line replacement project is underway by contractor Hillabrand & Sons, Northwood. The water line installation will require interrupting traffic on North Clinton from approximately 7 p.m. Thursday-7 a.m. Friday for a tie-in.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Two major projects moving along in Defiance should be completed by year’s end, according to one city official, with one expected to make a significant — but brief — impact later this week on North Clinton Street traffic.

