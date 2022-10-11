Two major projects moving along in Defiance should be completed by year’s end, according to one city official, with one expected to make a significant — but brief — impact later this week on North Clinton Street traffic.
That interruption is related to the ongoing waterline installation on West High Street.
The waterline work began in the vicinity of Harding Street several weeks ago and has moved eastward. As it advances in that direction, it will be completed with a tie-in at North Clinton Street, interrupting traffic there briefly.
“They’re connecting the new waterline that’s running down West High in with the main that’s running up Clinton,” explained Defiance City Administrator Ryan Mack.
He announced the interruption and how this will impact traffic during city council’s meeting last Tuesday night. As of Monday afternoon, the schedule for that remained on target.
According to Mack, the project contractor — Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LLC, Northwood — will begin moving equipment in at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, and excavate North Clinton Street shortly thereafter. The plan is to have the work completed by 7 a.m. Friday to limit the impact to one of Defiance’s busiest streets.
“They’re moving rapidly east because this Thursday ... is when they’re supposed to be doing that tap into Clinton Street that’s going to take it down to one lane,” said Mack. “So they’re trying to get everything in place before then.
“I think they’re going to start their setup at 7 p.m.,” added Mack, noting that anytime between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday “there’s going to be some traffic issues because they’re going to be starting to set up and things like that along that stretch of Clinton.”
The interruption will reduce North Clinton traffic in both directions to one lane, he indicated.
Boring beneath the railroad crossing on West High, just west of Clinton Street, took place last week, according to Mack.
The contract cost with Hillabrand & Sons Construction, LLC, is $1,339,620.15.
Traffic continues to impact West High Street where a temporary traffic signal has been installed to pause vehicles through the construction zone. A sign there warns motorists that long delays may occur before the signal turns from red.
The temporary signal was located between Union and Van Buren streets on Monday morning. It has been moved down West High as the project has progressed.
The project will be completed by resurfacing the street, work that is expected to be completed by Jan. 1 as the contract deadline runs through the year, according to Mack.
On the other side of town, the installation of a new sidewalk along South Clinton Street, between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road is well underway by Fenson Contracting, LLC, Fort Jennings.
The contractor has excavated dirt for the new sidewalk which will be wider than the original and further off the street. The old sidewalk is narrow and very close to the street’s pavement.
Mack said that project too is expected to be completed by year’s end, however, the beginning of the sidewalk’s installation appears to have been been pushed back. Whereas Mack told council last Tuesday that some cement should be in the ground this week, he told The Crescent-News Monday afternoon that “I believe the cement work got bumped up to the (Oct.) 24th.”
As for completing both projects this year, he said, “they’re two big projects that the city had planned for this year, and I think we’ll all be happy to get them done. They’re much needed projects.”
