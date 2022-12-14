Defiance customers of Werlor Waste Control who recycle will see a change in collection methods next year.
The switch was detailed by two Werlor representatives during city council's meeting Tuesday night. Council also approved three ordinances to close out the year legislatively and said goodbye to the municipal government's outgoing finance director (see related story).
Mayor Mike McCann told council that Werlor plans to begin using "Mighty Tidies" to pick up recyclable materials, rather than the small green bins that are used now.
The reason is due to a switch in how recyclables will be picked up. Werlor wants to use Mighty Tidies so it can collect recyclables with automated equipment like it does for regular trash pickup.
Therefore, beginning in spring or summer of 2023 Werlor will provide each Defiance household with a 60-gallon Mighty Tidy for recyclables. These will have a yellow lid, replacing all of the smaller green bins.
These will be provided free of charge, and those who are being charged for a Mighty Tidy now to dispose of recyclables will no longer have to pay for that service, according to Coburn. Those who pay their bill for a recycling Mighty Tidy before the new arrangement kicks in will be given a credit.
According to Brok Coburn of Werlor, residents can opt out if they choose, and not participate in recycling. They will also be given the option of a smaller (35-gallon) Mighty Tidy while a larger (96-gallon) Mighty Tidy may be an option as well, although Werlor representatives had expressed the company's desire for uniformity by providing the 60-gallon Mighty Tidy to every household.
They said no additional charge would be assessed to those who have a 96-gallon recycling Mighty Tidy already and want to keep it.
Coburn told council that 249 households presently are being charged for recyclable pickup with the Mighty Tidy.
"So there's no additional cost to doing this?" asked At-large Councilman Steve Waxler. "Is that what you're saying?"
"Correct, not on the bill that we're currently charging," said Coburn. "We are proposing that we will provide these carts (Mighty Tidies). We're asking in return for an extension of the contract. We're going to have pretty significant cost involved in providing these carts to the residents, so that's basically what we're asking for in return."
As things stand, the company has a contract with the city for refuse pickup that runs through June 30, 2032. Council will be asked to approve a contract addendum, perhaps, in early January, according to City Law Director Sean O'Donnell.
Werlor's Michelle Almaraz noted that the recycling Mighty Tidies and those for regular trash must be kept three feet apart. This is needed so the trucks can pick them up with the automated equipment.
She said Werlor has letters ready to send out to customers to inform them of the changes.
