ribfest photo2
Photo courtesy of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau

Werlor Waste Control is one of several large sponsors for this year’s Defiance ribfest scheduled for Sept. 25 and is providing $4,000. Brok Coburn (left) and Tom Taylor (center) of Werlor are pictured in front of a ribfest promotional sign with Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.

