With the help of local officials, Werlor Waste Control, Inc., of Defiance has been selected to receive a large grant through Ohio EPA (OEPA).
The Joint Solid Waste Management District of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties sponsored Werlor in the grant program, supporting the company in receiving a $196,484 to purchase equipment for recycling operations.
OEPA is awarding more than $2.1 million this year in grants to 23 local governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Ohio to implement recycling, litter prevention, market development and scrap tire recycling programs. Statewide, the agency is issuing more than $5 million in grant funding to 89 recipients with $3.2 million specifically for community and litter prevention programs.
Local governments and other entities use these grants for litter collection, education programming, and the disposal of scrap tires through amnesty collection events. All local cleanup efforts involve the work of volunteers and take place on public property.
Some of these grants tie into a statewide litter campaign called “A Little Litter is a Big Problem” announced by Gov. Mike DeWine last year to prioritize and promote the conversation around litter in Ohio.
Community and litter grants are available to local governments, parks or health departments, state colleges and universities, solid waste authorities and nonprofit organizations or Keep America Beautiful communities to support and expand community recycling and litter prevention efforts.
Market development grants assist businesses that purchase equipment and infrastructure for successful markets of recyclable materials and related products.
Scrap tire grants provide financial assistance to Ohio’s businesses, communities and nonprofits seeking to convert manufacturing operations into facilities that accept scrap tire material, expand tire processing, or use scrap tire material in construction projects or manufactured products.
Academic institution grants are available to public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities for recycling efforts as well as outreach and education, recycling equipment and conference sponsorships.
