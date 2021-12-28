Werlor Waste Control and Recycling has donated $2,000 toward the downtown Defiance Edison Light project in memory of Jerry and Judy Wertz and their support of the community. Pictured here, front row from left are: Werlor employees Megan Holden, Courtney Sherrow and Alita Bowers. In back, from left are: Werlor employees Kim Rangel, Elizabeth Shaffer, Michelle Almaraz, Michelle Hall, Holie Hahn, and Downtown Development and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kirstie Mack.
