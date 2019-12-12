Mike Wenner of the Napoleon wastewater treatment plant is pictured at the plant with the “Muckraker” tool he created to help solids dry more quickly. Wenner recently received the Water Environment Federation’s 2019 Operator Ingenuity Award for creating the rake, which has reduced sludge dry time from weeks to days. City leaders stopped by the plant Tuesday to celebrate Wenner receiving this award, as well as the Ohio Water Environment Association’s Max Phillips Operator of the Year award.
