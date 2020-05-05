• Defiance County
Wellness fair:
The Mercy Defiance Health & Wellness Fair, scheduled for May 9, has been cancelled. Mercy plans to reschedule this events in the future once it is safe to do so. The CDC has advised that community-based interventions including school dismissals, event cancellations, social distancing and creating employee work-from-home plans can help to slow the spread of COVID-19.
