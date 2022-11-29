A Defiance County committee is planning a “wellness breakfast” next month for county employees.
The county’s clerk of courts, Amy Galbraith, discussed the matter on behalf of the county’s wellness committee with county commissioners during their regular meeting Monday. Commissioners also approved an application for H2Ohio grant funds to complete a ditch project in Mark Township and received an update from the county’s top beekeeper (see below).
The aforementioned breakfast is scheduled from 7-9 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Galbraith, representing the wellness committee.
The committee has received a $10,000 grant from the county’s employee health insurance provider, Medical Mutual, to promote employee wellness, and the breakfast is one idea for using some of the funds.
The cost was estimated at $2,310 with commissioners agreeing to provide dine-in options for county employees at two locations on Dec. 16 — the commissioners office at 500 Court St. in downtown Defiance and the other at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St.
Employees will have the option of choosing an oatmeal buffet provided by Bob Evans Restaurant at either location, or exercising a drive-thru option in a county parking lot at First Street and Wayne Avenue, manned by county elected officials.
“It’s just a nice boost during the holiday,” said Galbraith.
As part of the wellness aspect, county employees will be provided with journals allowing them to jot down their thoughts like a diary. Galbraith and other committee members believe this would be beneficial during the holiday season when some may experience depression and anxiety.
The journals will be provided to each county department head to distribute to their employees.
While commissioners signed off on the breakfast/journal idea Monday, permission needed yet to be secured by the committee from Medical Mutual.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky said he appreciated “all the things the committee is doing.”
Also Monday, commissioners received an update Monday from the county’s apiary inspector, Jamie Walters, president of the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association.
He noted a decline in the number of Defiance County beekeepers who keep less than five hives. One reason, perhaps, is the expense as he noted that a single hive may cost $700 in addition to a $200 beekeeper suit while no honey is produced in the first year.
However, he noted successes in several areas, including Ayersville where one owner increased his hives from 300 to 600. While 3-4 keepers dropped out throughout the county, he said a couple new ones have stepped forward in the Mark Center and Sherwood area.
“I was very happy with this year’s progress,” he said.
Some disease problems were noted, but the worst were in Fulton County with some in Williams, Walters indicated.
Too, he discussed the appearance this year of more than 120 bee swarms. This followed three or four “dead years,” he said.
One swarm was found at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, migrating to State Bank before it was collected and removed, Walters related.
He suggested that swarms often induce panic, but there is no need to fear them or do them harm. The solution is to contact his group to have them safely removed, he indicated.
Walters encouraged beekeepers to have their names on a list of those who can receive the bees from swarms. Earlier Monday, commissioners approved a motion allowing Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter to seek grant funds through the H2Ohio conservation program for a ditch project in Mark Township.
Schlatter informed commissioners during his regular update to them Monday that the Johns Ditch, on Buckskin Road, west of Williams Center-Cecil Road, would be widened on and moved back with grant funds, if they come through.
The deadline for application is Wednesday.
H2Ohio funds would be used because the project would be considered a water conservation project. According to Schlatter, the infrastructure proposed is known as a two-stage ditch project designed to reduce phosphorus.
He said the ditch would go from six feet wide to 20 feet wide.
Only a couple of other examples of similar ditches are available in Defiance County, according to Schlatter. One is located between Defiance and Ayersville along Ayersville Road. The other is on the former Garden Ridge property on Ohio 66 north of Defiance, purchased some years ago by the county for cleanup purposes.
However, the ditch at Garden Ridge is much wider than the one planned for the Johns Ditch at 75 feet wide, according to Schlatter.
In other business, commissioners met with Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray for a legal update.
