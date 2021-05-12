The construction of Defiance's new granulated activated carbon system at the Baltimore Road water treatment is well underway by contractor Peterson Construction Company, Wapakoneta. When completed next year, the new system will provide higher quality water. Here, the contractor has excavated an area within a few feet of Baltimore Road.
