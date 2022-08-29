A “great turnout” was on hand for the Maumee Valley Car Club’s (MVCC) 38th annual event Saturday morning and afternoon in downtown Defiance.
That was the description provided by MVCC treasurer Christy Brown for the show’s field which featured 216 registered vehicles and approximately three dozen others, bringing the total to about 250.
Weather — as usual — seems to have played a key role in the turnout, which eclipsed last year’s registered total (154).
“We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Brown.
Dry, sunny weather and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s were more favorable than last year’s conditions.
Temperatures in the 90s kept 2021 participation levels down, but Saturday’s total was more in line with the 2020 numbers (234 registered vehicles and about 250 on display).
Vehicles were parked in rows on downtown Clinton Street, between Second and Fifth streets, and some parts of Third and Fourth streets.
“I can’t believe how many people thanked us this year for having this,” explained Brown, adding that some complimented the club on an “amazing show” and local officials for opening “up this city to do something like this.”
“We had a lot of good help that made it run well this year,” she continued. “We had a lot of cars we hadn’t seen before.”
Among those helping were a cast of all local judges, which was different than in the past, according to Brown. Some judges — such as those awarding such things as the mayor’s and fire chief awards — continued to be provided locally, but added to them were those who helped determine the category winners and overall winner.
Paul Gearing of Defiance, who entered his 2003 Dodge Viper, won the top honor (Best of Show Award). He won the tiebreakers that were needed to determine the winner as Gearing and 44 other entries each accumulated 150 points.
Other winners in specialty categories were:
• Mayor’s Award: Roger Schatz, Defiance, 1965 Chevrolet Impala Convertible.
• Fire Chief Award: JD Grim, Defiance, 1966 Pontiac GTO.
• Veterans Award: Ed Young, Defiance, 1953 Ford CustomLine.
• Police Chief Award: Bob Lehman, 1965 Ford Mustang.
• Hospice Award: Steve and Ginna Waxler, Defiance, 1950 Willys pickup 4-134.
• Conquer Childhood Cancer Now Award: William Krueger, Defiance, 1951 Dodge 1 Ton.
Additional winners were chosen in numerous categories such as trucks and “rat rods,” but the majority of entries were in the stock and modified classes which were divided up by year. A number of motorcycles also were entered.
These were judged by a point system as opposed to the aforementioned named winners. These were selected by Defiance’s mayor, fire chief, police chief and others simply on their own impressions.
Show entrants came from several states.
Many of the in-state participants were from Defiance, but others came from Archbold, Napoleon, Continental, Oakwood, Antwerp, Bryan, Paulding, Lima, Ottawa, Wauseon, Sherwood, Ney, Montpelier, Toledo and Hicksville among other communities.
Outside Ohio came 21 entries from such places as Fort Wayne; Petersburg, Mich.; and Goldsboro, Md.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.