SHERWOOD — A good-size crowd gathered near here Thursday evening for a sometimes tense public openhouse on the "Cepheus Solar Project" proposed on this community's environs.
Called by the project developers (Lightsource bp), the meeting was held at the Delaware Township hall, just east of Sherwood, with about 80 persons in attendance.
Lightsource is proposing the installation of solar panels on various land parcels on approximately 350 of 649 acres leased from five landowners over four decades. A fenced area will cover 427 acres.
Generally speaking, the leased property is located north and east of Sherwood.
Thursday's openhouse attempted to address questions and concerns raised by the project.
A series of displays were on hand to provide additional information. For example, the displays indicated that a more agriculture-friendly wooden fence would be built around the solar panels, rather than a more obtrusive metal barrier.
Several Lightsource employees and consultants were available Thursday — including the company's senior director of development Cliff Scher — to answer questions as attendees mingled about.
However, some opponents were clearly frustrated by the format in which Lightsource officials made no formal presentation or fielded questions one by one in a centralized forum.
About halfway through the presentation one opponent — Lesley Hange, who leads a group know as Defiance County Citizens for Responsible Solar — asked for everyone's attention in the center of the room and posed questions generally to Lightsource officials.
They patiently answered her questions, but when some responses were seen as noncommittal, Hange encouraged opponents to contact "your county commissioners, your township trustees, your representatives, you contact whoever you need to contact because they're (Lightsource) not going to do straight business with us in this community."
Earlier, during an interview with The Crescent-News, Hange commented on the many reasons she and others are opposed to the project. These range from the impact solar panels might have on Sherwood's potential growth to environmental concerns with the solar panels, inverter noise, a decrease in property values and the impact on drainage.
A resident of Rosebrook Road just east of Sherwood, Hange added that "I personally don't want it across the street from our homestead."
She said her husband's family is "the fourth generation to live on that ground. It's a near-century farm. It will be a century farm in three years. We're not moving. We're building a brand new home on our homestead."
Referring to a related study, Hange said "I have a hard time believing that if I no longer want to live at my property, that somebody is going to choose to buy my house across from a solar field. If somebody else had a choice to buy a house five miles from there or my house and they're of equal value, equal property, which one are they going to choose? They're going to choose the other one. They're not going to choose my house."
Lightsource officials approached a number of landowners in the last several years as they attempted to secure leases for the land.
Among them were landowners Bill and Holly Wendling of Lockwood Road near Sherwood who attended Thursday's meeting. Bill told The Crescent-News Thursday that they had enough land to lease for the entire project, but they told the company no.
They live a half mile away from a power substation that would be used to tie the solar panels into the electric grid.
"... we turned them down because if you look at the contracts, there's way too many red flags, too many loopholes that they could get out of anything they wanted to where once the landowner signed it was done," said Bill Wendling. "It wouldn't be right for the community, it wouldn't be right for us — neighbors."
One landowner in attendance Thursday who has signed a lease with Lightsource for approximately 300 acres — Bill Moats who lives on Coy Road east of Sherwood — feels much differently.
"We contacted our attorneys and we negotiated an agreement with them," he said. "We believe it's our right as a property owner to do this. We realize the opposition is not for this, but it's not their property. We look to the future for family, the benefit to the county, the schools and so we moved forward."
The benefits Moats touted include property tax revenues from Lightsource's investment, which would be aided by government subsidized tax credits.
Lightsource has stated that Central Local Schools would receive an additional $240,000 in property taxes per year and $9.6 million over the 40-year lease period.
Another group which showed up Thursday to show project support represented the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union. Several members of Local 8 were donned in yellow shirts, including business agent Terry Short, based in the Toledo suburb of Rossford.
"We're here basically to promote local labor," he said. "We've had meetings with Lightsource bp. We feel that it's gone pretty good."
IBEW members could be involved in the construction part of the project, Short indicated. He noted that 260 IBEW members live in the vicinity of Defiance County.
"So we have plenty of members ... it would be perfect for them — local money, local labor," Short stated.
As the top official for the project, Lightsource's Scher was also on hand Thursday to answer questions. During a brief interview, he said further public forums are not planned.
"We don't have any others planned," he said. "This one is voluntary. There was an interest in having more information shared with the community, so that's why we're here."
The company has filed an application for the project with the Ohio Power Siring Board.
