Welding project
Photo courtesy of Four County

Four County Career Center’s students in welding fabrication and auto collision repair worked on a community service project as part of their lab training. They designed, fabricated, prepped and painted a cargo rack for crash reconstruction equipment for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Shown with the new cargo rack are, from left: Deputy Justen Vocke, with Preston Sines (Edgerton), Damion Robeson and Carter Meyer (both of Napoleon).

