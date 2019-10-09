This rendering shows one of the welcoming signs that is being considered by Paulding Village Council at the town’s north and south corporation limits on U.S. 127. The signs would be paid for and installed by Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative. The co-op would turn over the signs to the village. Council is expected to revisit the matter, which was discussed at council’s meeting Monday, at its next meeting on Oct. 21. The sign includes an image of the top of the Paulding County Courthouse in downtown Paulding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.