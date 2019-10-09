paulding sign

This rendering shows one of the welcoming signs that is being considered by Paulding Village Council at the town’s north and south corporation limits on U.S. 127. The signs would be paid for and installed by Paulding-Putnam Electric Cooperative. The co-op would turn over the signs to the village. Council is expected to revisit the matter, which was discussed at council’s meeting Monday, at its next meeting on Oct. 21. The sign includes an image of the top of the Paulding County Courthouse in downtown Paulding.

