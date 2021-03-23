NAPOLEON — Henry County CIC president Jim Drewes announced in an email Monday evening that CIC Executive Director April Welch has submitted her resignation.
It was also announced that Economic Development Coordinator Jennifer Arps will serve as interim director while a formal search committee is formed.
The email explained that Welch is leaving Henry County CIC to accept a position with a Columbus-based company.
"April has been with us for two years and has done a great job for us," said Drewes Tuesday. "This is a good job opportunity for April, but I'm going to miss her."
Drewes noted that Welch submitted her letter of resignation to the CIC's executive board on Friday. Welch's last day with Henry County CIC will be Friday.
"We had to wait to announce it until we had the chance to give a heads up to our membership," said Drewes. "April is well liked in the community and she has spent time emailing and reaching out to people to say goodbye."
Welch said her new job was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.
"I'll be working for a non-profit economic development agency based out of Columbus, but I will still be working in northwest Ohio," said Welch. "It will be a new role for me, serving a larger business base.
"I am thankful for the opportunity I have been given over the last two years," added Welch. "I have been welcomed into this community and have really enjoyed getting to know the people of Henry County. It is a little bittersweet to leave this position. I'm sure that with Jen as interim director and Jim as board president, Henry County CIC will do well in 2021."
As interim director, Arps brings six years experience with the CIC.
"Obviously I am sad to see April leave, but I'm excited for her and her new opportunity," said Arps. "I'm also excited to fill in as interim director. Over the last six years I have gotten to know our companies and board, so I am more comfortable stepping in than if I'd only been here a year."
Drewes is confident that the Henry County CIC is in good hands with Arps as interim director.
"There are always a variety of projects in various stages we are working on, but no big projects right now that this change might impact," said Drewes. "We need to put together our search committee, and I'm not sure how long the search/hiring process could take."
