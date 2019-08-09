Lisa Wiesenauer has announced that she will seek Defiance City Council’s Ward 3 seat in November.
She noted that she moved to Defiance three years ago from Columbus, where she graduated in 1977 from Capital University, majoring in English and Sociology.
Weisenauer worked for more than 35 years supervising the total operations of multiple McDonald’s restaurants, was a docent for the Columbus Zoo and served on the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity, Women’s Build.
Since coming to Defiance, she has become a board member of the Fort Defiance Humane Society, serving as treasurer. Her other involvements include the Tools for Schools project in Hicksville and the Mutual Improvement Circle, while she was elected vice president of her neighborhood homeowners association.
“I believe strongly in public service and giving back to the community,” she stated. “I have enjoyed the many opportunities the city has to offer. It is my intent to build on the existing programs and projects that are underway, while offering a new set of eyes and perspective to future programs. It is most important to me that the city offers a diverse atmosphere, welcoming all people to live and raise their families.
“I will make myself easily accessible and will answer all questions and concerns in a timely manner,” she added. “I will create a Facebook page solely dedicated to Ward 3 that will feature residents and businesses, while providing a platform to discuss accomplishments and areas of concerns.”
She also noted that “affordable housing, jobs and economic development are areas of interest to me. I believe in transparent and responsible fiscal management and the creation of more green space. My vision is to help the city of Defiance to reach her upper limits — to make her shine above the other small towns in this area and help to create a city where people can live affordably and prosper knowing they are welcome and valued for their diverse contributions.”
For more information, Weisenauer invites residents to visit her campaign Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Lisa4Defi).
