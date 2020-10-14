A longstanding erosion issue with a Richland Township road along the Maumee River in eastern Defiance County appears headed for a long-term fix next year.
Richland Township trustees were awarded funding through the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC)'s small government capital improvement program earlier this year to repair more than a mile of Weichman Road, extending east to the Henry County line. The road, located just north of Ohio 281 along the north bank of the Maumee River, has been eroding for years.
But according to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, the township has received a $136,000 OPWC grant, as well as a $59,000 loan from the same agency for the estimated $306,000 project. Township trustees will cover the remaining $111,000.
Schlatter, whose office is engineering the project, said some right-of-way acquisition is completed with property owners to relocate more than one mile of Weichman Road — from the curve to the Henry County line. But remaining right-of-way acquisition still needs to be negotiated with other property owners.
The plan is to relocate the road 20 feet to the south where possible, thus moving it away from the river bank, according to Schlatter. Some curbs also could be installed where — and if — the 20-foot distance can't be achieved. (The 20-foot distance could be challenging in the case of three houses on the road, Schlatter indicated.)
If everything continues on the present trajectory, the project would be bid next spring with completion in summer 2021, according to Schlatter.
He said material from the existing road will be ground up and used as a base for the new road surface in a process known as cement stabilization.
As a Richland Township road, trustees have patched the road in years past and also moved in dirt to compensate for the ongoing erosion.
Construction barrels line the affected section of the road, the surface of which shows obvious signs of deterioration. Posted signs warn of the road's condition.
"The problem has existed for a long time," said Schlatter. "I probably can remember 20 years ago seeing some variation of the problem. It had been repaired with lots and lots of patches."
"I've been a trustee for 16 years and my dad was a trustee before that, and I remember going down there 20 years ago and putting dirt alongside the road to try to save it," said Richland Township Trustee Bruce Colwell. "But it's just getting worse and worse."
