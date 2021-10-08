PAULDING — Paulding County Republicans have chosen a new county commissioner.
Michael Weible of rural Oakwood was chosen by the county GOP's central committee during a meeting Thursday night in Paulding to replace Clint Vance, a Republican, who passed away on Sept. 20 at his residence near Cecil.
Weible was selected from a field of 11 candidates.
"We had 11 outstanding candidates who submitted resumes," Zielke stated. "After much discussion the committee voted in open session, and the majority winner was Michael L. Weible ... .
"Mike will be starting as commissioner in a few days as soon as all the necessary paperwork is completed and he is sworn in," Zielke added. "We are very pleased to have Mike joining the commissioner team to continue improving Paulding County into the future."
Vance's remaining term expires at the end of 2024 while Weible's appointment is good through Dec. 31, 2022. But per state law an election for the remaining two years of the term is needed in 2022.
This would include a primary in the spring — if multiple candidates from the political parties emerge — and the general election in November 2022.
A graduate of Paulding High School and ITT Technical Institute in Fort Wayne, Weible resides with his wife, Karin, near Oakwood and they have four adult children.
Like Vance before him, he is a farmer. And he is the chairman of the Paulding County Farm Service Agency Board.
According to Zielke, Weible also had served as store manager "for a large retail store chain and has extensive planning, marketing, expense control and human resource experience."
Weible had been a candidate for Auglaize Township trustee this fall, a position he had held in the past. However, Zielke said he would have to step away as a candidate due to his commissioner appointment.
His name will remain on the ballot as these have been printed, but notices will be posted that any votes for Weible will be discounted. Two other candidates are on the ballot in Auglaize Township for the two open trustee seats this November.
Asked to comment Friday on his appointment, Weible said: "The opportunity came up tragically ... and this was something I was considering after I served a term as a trustee. My goals are certainly to continue to make and improve Paulding County as a great place to live and work."
