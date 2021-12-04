PAULDING — New Paulding County Commissioner Michael Weible brings a unique skill set to the office he assumed in early October.
Selected by county Republicans to replace Clint Vance who passed away on Sept. 20, Weible grew up on a Paulding County farm near Oakwood and has raised crops for nearly three decades, but his retail management background with the chain store Target is serving him well in helping understand local government budgeting and the county workforce. This has come in particularly handy in recent weeks during the county’s 2022 budgetary process.
“None of this was foreign to me,” he said during an interview with The Crescent-News on Thursday, noting that his experience should help tweak the county budget process next year. “It was experience I had.”
During his time with Target, he noted, he had responsibilities involving approximately 200 employees, about the same number that the county has.
While well prepared for some aspects of the job, Weible, 60, said “I’m learning” about many other aspects of county government, such as waste management and water treatment. Too, he’s taken up the commissioners’ effort to assist with broadband expansion.
Before his appointment, Weible had had some experience as a local official as well, having served six years as an Auglaize Township trustee (from 2005-11). And after a bit of a break, he was back on the ballot this year as a trustee candidate for a four-year term.
However, when Vance died in the first year of his first term, Weible was contacted by the Paulding County Republican Central Committee about applying for the office. He agreed and dropped out of the running for the Auglaize Township position.
His appointment had meshed with longer-term thoughts about giving the commissioner seat a try at some future point.
“It was on my radar,” he said, noting that he believes he is “still serving Auglaize Township as a county commissioner.”
A 1980 graduate of Paulding High School, Weible received an associate’s degree in electronics engineering from ITT in Fort Wayne in 1982, but this was not the field he entered professionally. Rather, he turned a part-time opportunity into a full-time career that eventually blossomed into a key management position with the department store chain Target.
“The economy was pretty tough,” recalled Weible of the early 1980s. “I had been working at Target in a part-time capacity. I took a full-time job and really saw an opportunity for a career that I didn’t even know existed.”
By 1985, he was working out of a regional Target office in Indianapolis. Because of his strong work performance, he had taken a position in which he helped Target stores achieve better efficiency. This took him to several states and involved 43 different stores and continued for two years, but he had a longing for a more predictable life.
“I wanted to be home at night again,” he said. “Travel sounds great until you do it.”
He and his wife, Karen, also were establishing a family, settling for awhile in the Detroit suburb of Canton, Mich. as he continued to work in management for Target, helping the firm open the Michigan market in 1987. While there he also was involved in employee training.
Following a promotion, Weible received an opportunity to come back to northwest Ohio by taking a position with Target to handle stores in Toledo and Fort Wayne. And in 1993 he and his wife purchased a farm near Oakwood adjacent to the farm of his parents, Robert and Sue Weible, and moved back.
Meanwhile, he commuted back and forth to Toledo and Fort Wayne, but that would end in 2004 as he worked toward returning to his roots in the agricultural sector by acquiring farm ground with his dad.
“We felt in 2004 we could farm full-time,” he explained.
Leaving behind his retail career, he also took his first try at local government when in 2005 he was appointed to fill a two-year unexpired term for Auglaize Township. That was followed by a four-year term after a successful election.
Weible is glad to be back in northwest Ohio, but he can see one very important benefit of his professional and life experiences. It taught him to value his roots.
“It was a great experience, but here’s what it taught me me and my wife both: the values that we enjoy here are not the same as all the communities we were part of,” he said. ... I just decided that wasn’t our values anymore. I accommodated this by commuting by 2004. I was ready for a new hitch and we had enough to make a living (through farming), and that’s why we made the switch.”
Faith is an important part of Weible’s life as he and family members attend Xperience Church in Defiance, while family is central.
He and Karen have four children: Rob, Elizabeth, John and their youngest son, Benjamin, who graduated high school just this year. Weible’s sons and his dad all help on the farm, he explained.
Well settled now as a full-time farmer, Weible is still learning about county government, but he feels comfortable enough to say with conviction that he will seek the commissioner seat’s unexpired term (through 2024) which will be on the ballot next year.
“I will run in the (May) primary for the fall election, so yes, I want to serve and I’m still learning a bunch,” he said.
At present, he is engaged in an effort to acquaint himself with Paulding County’s township trustees.
“I’m going out to each of the townships trying to introduce myself,” he said and communicating that “I want to be a partner.”
Weible said he has been through six or seven township meetings so far and has more planned in December and after Jan. 1.
It’s all part of a learning process for a county office that handles many functions, but Weible has had a good jump on things.
