PAULDING — Paulding County’s juvenile and probate judge has stepped down, just ahead of an uncontested election in which he was poised to win a new term.
PAULDING — Paulding County’s juvenile and probate judge has stepped down, just ahead of an uncontested election in which he was poised to win a new term.
Still youtful at 38, Michael Wehrkamp had won a primary in May in his quest for a second six-year term beginning in January. Unopposed on Nov. 8, he was a shoo-in to do so, but on Wednesday he stepped aside.
While his name will remain on the ballot of all Paulding County voters who are already making their choices for the Nov. 8 election, they’re selection of Wehrkamp would not count.
“After much prayerful thought and discernment, I submitted letters to Gov. DeWine and Chief Justice O’Connor notifying them of my intent to retire from the position of judge prior to the upcoming election,” he wrote in a statement. “... This was a very difficult decision for my wife, Laura, and me, but after a great deal of prayerful thought, we felt that me retiring from the position of judge was best for our young, growing family. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as judge and thank the people of Paulding County for their support over the past six years.”
Wehrkamp noted that O’Connor will appoint an administratie judge and visiting judges to handle the court’s cases until DeWine appoints a replacement.
Since Wehrkamp is a Republican, Paulding County’s Republican Party Central Committee is working with the state on filling the position, according to Chairman Jerry Zielke.
Zielke stated in an email to The Crescent-News that “a small screening committee will be appointed by the Republican Central Committee to accept and review application submissions from Paulding County attorneys interested in becoming probate/juvenile judge. The screening committee will submit their recommendations to the Republican central committee. Up to three recommendations will be approved and forwarded to the governor’s office who will make the final decisions and appointment.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.