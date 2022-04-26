PAULDING — Paulding County Republican voters have two choices in the May 3 primary to determine their nominee for the county’s probate/juvenile judge position.
They are first-term incumbent Judge Michael Wehrkamp, and local attorney Shane Lee.
Wehrkamp was first elected in 2016, so he seeks a second two-year term that would begin in January. But to do so he faces a political challenge from within his own party.
GOP voters also have the option of choosing Shane Lee, an attorney with the Truth Law Office in Paulding.
The good news for both candidates is that the winner on May 3 could be on his way to securing the next term. That’s because Democrats do not have a candidate for the primary or the November general election, although Independents still have until May 2 to file for the fall run-off.
Both candidates are graduates of Paulding County high schools, Lee having graduated from Wayne Trace High and Wehrkamp calling Paulding High his alma mater.
Lee has been a practicing attorney for the past 13 years while Wehrkamp also worked as a judicial attorney for Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals and as a litigation attorney in private practice.
Profiles of the two candidates follow:
Shane Lee
Age: 46
Address: 522 Plainfield Drive, Payne
Education: graduate, Wayne Trace High School; graduate, St. Francis University; graduate, Indiana University (bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with highest distinction); graduate, Thomas M. Cooley Law School
Family: none listed
Occupation: attorney with Troth Law Office, Paulding
Previous political offices: none listed
Reason for seeking office: I want to use my experience to give back to the community. In Ohio, judges are elected for six-year terms, so the opportunity to run for office does not come up very often.
Top goals: 1. Manage the probate process without any undue delay. I will achieve this goal by establishing a checks and balance system with my staff. We call it a “tickler calendar” in private practice; important dates and deadlines are tracked on a separate calendar and accounted for.
2. Establish programs to assist our youth with mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. I will achieve this by obtaining grants to ensure that our youth are able to obtain not only initial assessments, but continued treatment. Sometimes children, and their parents, just need a break, a period to calm down, take a deep breath and realize it’s going to be okay.
3. To instill pride and accountability in our youth. As a juvenile judge you have the unique opportunity to fashion dispositions around each child’s specific needs. I will achieve this goal by treating each child on a case-by-case basis, and asking myself, What does this child need to succeed and/or what does the community need from this child to curb the delinquent behavior?
Michael Wehrkamp
Age: 38
Address: 9922 Ohio 111, Paulding
Education: 2002 graduate, Paulding High School; 2006 graduate, Ohio State University; 2009 graduate, University of Toledo College of Law
Family: wife, Laura; son, Andrew; daughter, Lillian
Occupation: Paulding County probate/juvenile court judge
Previous political offices: Paulding County probate/juvenile court judge since 2017
Reason for seeking office: I have been blessed to serve Paulding County as judge for the past five years. When I started in 2017, I quickly realized that the court suffered from a lack of resources and programming, to the detriment of our children and families. We began forming community partnerships and, together with those partners, built — from the ground up — programs and opportunities that provide purpose, direction and hope.
Our work is about so much more, though, than successful programs. We serve individuals — children, parents, wards under guardianship and beneficiaries of estates and trusts to name a few, all of whom look to the court to safeguard their rights and, for many, help them arrive at a place where they can thrive and succeed.
I am seeking the office for a second term because I love what I do, ensuring that the most vulnerable members of our community are cared for and helping families realize that bright futures are within their grasp.
Top goals: 1. Establish a juvenile drug and mental health treatment court: We are in the initial phases of creating a specialized docket known as a juvenile drug and mental health treatment court. Paulding County’s adult drug court has enjoyed success for the past several years.
The juvenile drug and mental health treatment court will be similar in concept and will be designed for youth with substance use or mental health disorders who come in contact with the juvenile justice system and require specialized interventions. To achieve this goal, we will continue to work with the Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and local behavioral health providers to complete the application and certification processes.
2. Expand online access to the court’s services: In 2017, the court applied for and received a competitive grant to upgrade its case management technology and create a website. Our website contains a probate record search and an online marriage license application.
We plan to continue to expand the content available on our website, including an expanded probate record search containing records dating back 50 years. We have also applied for competitive grant funds to cover the cost of that project, and are eagerly awaiting word.
3. Continue to establish community partnerships: When I took office in 2017, I realized that to positively impact children and families the court would need to connect with organizations and agencies in the community that could provide appropriate services and supports.
Over the past five years, we’ve worked hard to partner with over 20 organizations and foster positive working relationships with them. Our children and families have benefited in countless ways, from preparing for a career to discovering their self-worth with the help of a counselor.
We’ve also found that services and providers are constantly evolving, so we will stay vigilant by maintaining lines of communication with existing partners and identifying new partners to fill any potential gaps in services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.