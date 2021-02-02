While the weekend snowfall interjected a more seasonal feel to an otherwise mild winter, the coldest temperatures of the season are forecast for later this week.
The snowfall was modest, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) which had predicted between 5-9 inches in local counties for Saturday and Sunday. It turned out that the amounts ranged from 3-5 inches generally, according to Mark Steinwedel, meteorologist with the NWS’ North Webster, Ind., office, northwest of Fort Wayne.
“As far as what unfolded, it was really along the U.S. 30 corridor and south that saw the heaviest amounts,” he said, noting that those areas received 5-9 inches. “As you go north of there amounts fell off a little bit. (The storm system) ran into a little drier air. Snow amounts north of U.S. 30 were not as impressive.”
Still, the snowfall event was the largest of the year and dwarfed in some instances what had fallen in some locations during what has been a mild winter. For example, 8.5 inches of now fell Saturday and Sunday in Fort Wayne, while only 5 inches had been measured there this winter season.
So far, winter also has been kind on the temperature side. These have run steady and pretty normal all winter, but that is not expected to be the case by the weekend.
The NWS forecast for Defiance Monday afternoon showed a low temperature of 10 degrees Saturday night and a high of 16 degrees on Sunday.
But that’s just the beginning of a chilly stretch.
A more long-range forecast offered Monday afternoon by The Weather Channel (TWC) shows high temperatures of 11 degrees on Sunday, 10 degrees on Monday and 17 degrees on Tuesday.
The overnight lows are forecast by TWC at 7 degrees Saturday night, 5 degrees below 0 on Sunday night, 3 degrees on Monday night and 6 degrees on Tuesday night.
“There is some potential for some sub-zero temperatures and some wind chills that could get into the negative teens or worse. We have some differences in the models,” said Steinwedel. “It does look like a true shot of Arctic air.”
This would be the first time this winter, while Steinwedel said “normally, we have a couple of these every winter.”
The last time, he noted, was 2019 when low temperatures reached 20 degrees below zero in the South Bend, Ind., area.
The good news, according Steinwedel and TWC forecasts, is that high temperatures are expected to return to near 30 degrees by the end of next week.
