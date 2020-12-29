SHERWOOD — Area law enforcement participated in a pursuit Saturday evening, but the suspect remains at large.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, a sergeant attempted to stop a vehicle at 8:21 p.m. for a traffic infraction on U.S. 127 near Sherwood. The motorist failed to stop and the pursuit began.
The high-speed chase continued into Paulding County, where the motorist lost control of the vehicle at Paulding County roads 424 and 73. The vehicle slid off the roadway. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene.
As of Monday evening, no arrest had been made in connection with the pursuit.
Assisting were officers from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
