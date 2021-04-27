Defiance first responders will be participating in a Boy Scouts event this weekend at Camp Lakota that will focus on search and rescue techniques, and help bring back a sense of “normalcy.”
The spring jamboree search and rescue event is scheduled from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, according to Camp Ranger Pat Bohn. Participating Scouts can work on receiving their search and rescue merit badges, according to Boy Scouts officials.
As many as 100 Scouts from five area counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams) — part of the Scout’s Chinkapin District — are expected to arrive for an overnight stay Friday at Camp Lakota and stay on until Sunday, noted Erika Dutcher, senior district executive.
A number of search and rescue-related activities are planned Saturday, according to Bohn.
The Defiance Fire Department will participate with three firefighters and a pumper, he noted, while the city police department will be represented along with the sheriff’s office and at least one canine unit.
The Defiance and Paulding County EMA offices are expected to be represented as well, Bohn explained, with Paulding County providing its mass casualty trailer.
And the Springfield Township Search and Rescue drone team will be attending as well while Bohn hopes an air ambulance will be making an appearance — perhaps around noon — although this has not been confirmed as of Monday.
Defiance first responders say this is the first such event they’ve participated in at Camp Lakota in some time. Bohn said a mock disaster event was held at the camp about 30 years ago.
“This will be the first of this type bringing these professional entities in for a specific merit badge,” he explained.
“I think it’s going to be great for the kids to interact with actual safety services,” said Defiance Chief Todd Shafer, adding that “hopefully this sparks some interest in future professions and helps us to recruit quality kids” through the Boy Scouts.
“We’re extremely happy that we were invited to participate in this and glad to see the youth in northwest Ohio are continuing their education through the Boy Scouts during this difficult time,” said Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
Saturday’s event will serve effectively as a kickoff to this year’s program at Camp Lakota, according to Bohn, with all state-required health guidelines in place due to the coronavirus situation. (Dutcher noted that kids will be kept in pods of 10 or less this weekend.)
Bohn is hoping the event will help the Scouts return to a “form of normalcy” while “getting our youth and adults back into our properties.” He describes the event as a “great kick-off to the summer.”
Dutcher also is pleased to kick off what is hoped to be a better experience than 2020 when Camp Lakota canceled most activities. Among them was the summer camp that had been held there for many years.
Summer Scout camps are scheduled this year for five straight weeks beginning the second week of June, followed by a smaller camp for elementary kids. Dutcher is hopeful that the upcoming weekend event will help get Scouts back into the swing of scouting.
“We are really hoping that it will make Scouts feel like, ‘hey, it’s back to scouting’ ...,” said Dutcher. “It will give them more of a sense of normalcy after the year everyone has been through.”
