RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — A single-car weekend accident in northwest Henry County, a few miles northeast of here resulted in three injuries, one serious.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday at approximately 6:26 p.m., Owen Waldfogel, 17, 1199 Christy Road, was westbound on County Road X just after the intersection with County road 18 in a 1987 Chevrolet.
Waldfogel apparently lost control of the vehicle and it traveled off the northwest side of the roadway where it overturned multiple times before coming to rest on the passenger side in a field.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken by Archbold EMS to the Fulton County Health Center for treatment.
Two passengers in the car were also injured: Carter Uribes, 16, Wauseon, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, and Lucas Gerschutz, 16, 1750 Hopkins St., suffered suspected serious injuries.
Because of the extent of Gerschutz’ injuries he had to be taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo for treatment.
The vehicle sustained immobilizing damage and was towed by Gunn’s Towing.
No other information about the accident or the injuries was available on Monday evening.
