• Defiance County

Wednesday hours:

The Defiance Public Library System has added Wednesday hours to its temporary limited hours of operation. The Defiance Public, Johnson Memorial and Sherwood Branch libraries are open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 419-782-1456.

