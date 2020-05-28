At least seven area fire departments were called to a house fire at 30291 Ohio 18, between Defiance-Henry County Line and Standley roads in Defiance County, around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. The unoccupied two-story home was severely damaged. Firefighters and/or first responders from South Richland Township, Jewell, Highland Township, Holgate, Florida, New Bavaria and Defiance responded. Further details were unavailable Wednesday evening. In this photo, a Jewell Fire and Rescue engine is parked near the home to help fight the fire shortly after deploying.

