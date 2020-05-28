At least seven area fire departments were called to a house fire at 30291 Ohio 18, between Defiance-Henry County Line and Standley roads in Defiance County, around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday. The unoccupied two-story home was severely damaged. Firefighters and/or first responders from South Richland Township, Jewell, Highland Township, Holgate, Florida, New Bavaria and Defiance responded. Further details were unavailable Wednesday evening. In this photo, a Jewell Fire and Rescue engine is parked near the home to help fight the fire shortly after deploying.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.