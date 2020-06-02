• Defiance County

Wednesday dinner:

First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., Defiance, will host its weekly Wednesday dinner beginning Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to drive in to pick up the food and take it home, eat in their car, or sit outside on a chair brought from home, while maintaining social distancing. Burgers and hot dogs will be served for a freewill offering.

For more information, call 419-782-2781.

