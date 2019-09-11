HICKSVILLE — Investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues in the early Wednesday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hicksville man.
Daniel Beatty, 57, Hicksville was southbound on Casebeer-Miller Road, north of Spencerville Road, in a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier when he traveled off the right side of the roadway onto an embankment, then traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a tree and house. Hicksville EMS transported Beatty to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, where he was pronounced deceased.
A safety belt was in use at the time of the crash, according to Highway Patrol troopers.
The Hicksville Fire Department and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
