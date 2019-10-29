Rainy and windy weather reduced the number of entries and the number of spectators for Saturday night’s 74th annual Defiance Lions Club Halloween Parade.
The parade typically lasts roughly two hours, but Saturday’s event wrapped up in one hour. There were the usual number of marching bands representing area schools, but the number of floats and costumed mummers was significantly reduced.
Although it was limited somewhat by the weather, the participants and spectators had a good evening, with no accidents or injuries to report.
Winners in the non-commercial float category were: first place, Free Christian Church; second place, Mendoza family; and third place, Boy Scout Troop 141. Commercial float winners were: first place, Haviland Drainage; second place, Pontiac Logistics; and third place, Batt & Stevens Body Shop.
Winners in the mummers judging included, first place: Noah Carpenter, Matthew Carpenter, Ellie Jacques, Eli Jacques and Emorsyn Miller. Second-place winners were: Jayla Brown, Braxton Brown, Haven Brown and Madison Taylor.
On the cover: This float, entered by Haviland Drainage won first-place commercial entry during Saturday’s Defiance Lions Club Halloween Parade.
- Lisa Nicely/C-N Photo
