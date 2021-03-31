BRYAN — The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) Voices of the People Advocacy Group, is creating a time capsule to bury at its new office located at 05653 Ohio 15 just north of Bryan.
Jaiden Beebe, a member of the Voices of the People Advocacy Group, has taken the lead on the project and is encouraging Williams County residents that have been served or touched by WCBDD, to participate by dropping off memorabilia such as photos and letters by April 26.
The time capsule will be buried on April 27, and raised and reviewed in late April 2031.
Voices of the People Advocacy Group meets monthly to network, plan fundraising activities and discuss community involvement opportunities. The group is made up of self-advocates that are actively learning skills to enhance their voice to speak up and have a say in decisions in their life.
“This is a great opportunity to bring people together after a long period of separation,” said Joan Miller, WCBDD community inclusion specialist.
WCBDD hosts many virtual events and activities that can be found online at wmscodd.org or the WCBDD Facebook page. For more information, contact Miller at 419-485-8331, ext. 1216.
