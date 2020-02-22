Looking for ways to enhance project-based learning at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School, teachers in the building were asked to come up with ideas in which students could use information they learn to turn into a project.
Tim Manz, curriculum and testing director at Wayne Trace Local Schools, explained teachers felt one of the best ways to get students engaged in collaborative, project-based learning across curriculum such as business, agriculture, art, special education and other departments, was to purchase a Glowforge, a 3-D laser printer/engraver.
“When the teachers came to me and said, ‘We need a Glowforge,’ I didn’t know what a Glowforge was, so I told them, ‘We need to talk about this,’” said Manz. “I was told, ‘A Glowforge is a laser printer/cutter for schools, and here are our ideas for it.’ The teachers gave me three to four pages of ideas about how they were going to work together (across different curriculum) using the Glowforge.”
While most 3-D printers use only plastic, materials such as leather, wood, cardboard, rubber, paper, plexiglass, fabric, etc ... can by used to make objects with a Glowforge, which was a big draw to the district. Manz explained that Proofgrade materials by Glowforge, are specially formulated and encoded so the guesswork is taken out of cuts and engraving. The Glowforge scans a QR code on the material, and makes the perfect cut/engraving every time.
Just one of the many ways teachers envision collaboration with a Glowforge includes a business class working with an art class to design different memorabilia to sell. It would involve art students designing the memorabilia, students setting up the Glowforge to make the memorabilia, and business students selling the memorabilia to make money for more materials.
Other envisioned uses for the Glowforge include: making prom and homecoming decorations and banners using different materials in an effort to save money on decorations; opening a school store that features Wayne Trace memorabilia that could be sold at football and basketball games to make money to purchase more materials; and building parts for the Raider Robotics team for its robots, just to name a few.
“Last year when we had the conversations about getting one, the teacher applied for an Ohio Education Association grant, but it was late spring before we learned we didn’t get the grant,” said Manz. “Heading into this year, we decided we would use Title-IV money we receive, which can be used to provide opportunities for students they might not otherwise receive. So after getting the go-ahead by the state, we purchased a Glowforge Plus.”
The purchase price of the unit, and compact filter that collects waste material from use, was $6,566. The unit arrived at the school after Christmas break.
“Everyone is in the process of learning how to use it,” said Manz. “Lori Heiby, our ag teacher said, ‘I could make my ag awards instead of buying them.’ It’s a very user-friendly machine, it has a great online program, it’s Wi-Fi compatible, it has several safety features built in, and it’s geared toward education. Employers in our district want students with these type of tech skills, and having a Glowforge here will help students learn those skills.”
Wayne Trace seniors Amanda Wharry and Lily Baksa, students in Senior Studio art taught by Angie Stokes, recently programed the Glowforge to print out a wooden charm designed by Wharry. The two were able to program the Glowforge from a computer in the classroom, using the camera attached to the Glowforge. Once their design was ready to be printed/engraved, they sent the signal to the Glowforge using Wi-Fi, to carry out the command.
“I designed what I wanted to print (a charm for a bracelet), I put the material on the printer, scanned it to Mrs. Stokes’ computer, drew the shapes on an app, dragged them to the screen, and arranged them on the printer, before hitting print,” said Wharry.
Said Baksa: “I did the same process, but I made something different. It’s really easy to use once you get the hang of it.”
Stokes recently used the Glowforge to print what looked like rock face to cardboard, which will be used as part of the spring play, “Tarzan the Musical,” which will be performed in March. Said Stokes: “The students can do so many projects, they’re really only limited by their imagination.”
On Page A1, Wayne Trace seniors Lily Baksa (left) and Amanda Wharry work on a program during Senior Studio art class that controls a Glowforge Pro, a laser printer/engraver, recently purchased for use at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School.
Tim McDonough/C-N Photo
