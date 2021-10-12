• Paulding County
Meet candidates:
Wayne Trace Local Schools will host a meet the candidates night at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the high school gymnasium. The public is invited to attend to learn more about the candidates who are running for the three open board of education seats.
The public will have an opportunity to ask questions of all the candidates.
