• Paulding County
WT student honored:
Faith Meraz, a senior at Wayne Trace and daughter of Saul and Lucinda Meraz, has been named a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended students have placed among the top 50,000 students in the U.S. who took the PSAT, and demonstrate potential for academic success.
