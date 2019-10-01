• Paulding County
Special meeting:
The Wayne Trace Local Board of Education held a special meeting Monday morning to handle personnel matters. The board accepted the resignation of Brenda Combs as cashier at Payne Elementary School, effective Sept. 27. The next regular meeting of the board will be held at Wayne Trace Junior/Senior High School Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
