A total of 96 Wayne Trace Junior High School students qualified for a reward afternoon for second-quarter attendance, academic achievement and behavior. The afternoon reward included bowling at Van Wert Olympic Lanes in Van Wert. Shown here is a group of girls that qualified for the reward.
