Wayne Trace homecoming
Photo courtesy of Wayne Trace HS

Wayne Trace High School will hold its homecoming coronation on Nov. 1. The dance is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. Nov. 2. The court includes, in front, from left: Kiara Bahena, Christina Graham, Claire Sinn, Miriam Sinn, Adaira Etzler, Chloe Thompson and Marta Lopez Simon. And in back, from left: Kyle Slade, Joel Reinhart, Reid Miller, Max Laukhuf, Andrew Sinn, Nathan Gerber and Joseph Munger.

