WT homecoming court
Photo courtesy of Wayne Trace High School

The Wayne Trace Raiders will host the Antwerp Archers in their homecoming game on Oct. 2. Members of the Wayne Trace homecoming court include, front row from left: sophomore attendant Laura Thornell, senior attendant Tiffany Sinn, senior attendant Emma Crosby, senior attendant Natalie Schultz, senior attendant Allison Dyson, junior attendant Kassidy Campbell and freshman attendant Kacy Hornish. Back row from left are: sophomore escort Tyler Davis, senior escort Ryan Wenninger, senior escort Riley Stoller, senior escort Trevor Speice, senior escort Owen Manz, junior escort Trevor Sinn and freshman escort Kyle Stoller.

Load comments