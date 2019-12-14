Reading in Spanish

Wayne Trace High School Spanish students recently went to Grover Hill Elementary and Payne Elementary schools to read Spanish Christmas books they created in class. After the high school students read the stories in Spanish, the elementary students were asked to guess what the story was about. Here, high school students Allison Dyson (back left) and Natalie Schultz (back right), read to students in Belinda Miller's first-grade class at Payne Elementary.

 Photo courtesy of Wayne Trace Junior High School

