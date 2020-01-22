Wayne Trace

Wayne Trace’s yearbook program earned the 2019 Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence award.

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s yearbook program has been named a 2019 Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence. The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies literacy.

The Wayne Trace Jr./Sr. High School’s award winning yearbook program is comprised of students in grades 7-12, under the direction of Christina Sinn, Wayne Trace High School’s yearbook adviser.

Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and in fall for yearbooks delivered during the school year. The award was presented to the Wayne Trace yearbook program for achieving the defined criteria in each of three following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement, and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.

“Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have acted as wonderful stewards by creating an exceptional yearbook for their school and community,” said Tammy Whitaker, Jostens VP and COO yearbook division. “Yearbooks are a critical part of telling a school’s story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members with state-of-the-art tools and resources that help celebrate moments that matter.”

The Wayne Trace yearbook program will receive a gem-studded recognition pin and a banner to display in school, so the entire school community will be aware of the outstanding achievement.

