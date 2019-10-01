• Paulding County

Purse bingo:

The second annual Wayne Trace Education Association Scholarship's designer purse bingo will be held Saturday at the junior high gym. Pre-sale tickets are $30. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with bingo at 5 p.m. Each ticket is good for at least 20 games of bingo. Other activities include a quarter auction, raffles and food. Extra bingo cards also will be available. 

Load comments