• Paulding County
Purse bingo:
The second annual Wayne Trace Education Association Scholarship's designer purse bingo will be held Saturday at the junior high gym. Pre-sale tickets are $30. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with bingo at 5 p.m. Each ticket is good for at least 20 games of bingo. Other activities include a quarter auction, raffles and food. Extra bingo cards also will be available.
