While two projects that had closed a pair of main routes in Defiance have been completed, another is scheduled to begin today.
Wayne Avenue is set to close at the CSX Railroad viaduct, south of Arabella Street, according to city officials. City Engineer Melinda Sprow said the closure is expected to last 60 days to give CSX time to repair the viaduct’s steel columns.
This follows repairs recently completed on Jefferson Avenue’s CSX Railroad viaduct. What was stated as a 90-day closure for structural repairs there began on June 22, closing traffic at Eppi Lane, north of the CSX Railroad viaduct and south of Myers Street.
The street recently reopened after CSX replaced overhead concrete on the middle of the viaduct and with steel. But the viaduct’s concrete walls adjacent to each sidewalk — which show signs of cracking — were not addressed.
“We were hoping that they would do some repairs to the repair, and maybe they still are, but it’s still one of the ugliest structures in the city of Defiance,” said Mayor Mike McCann, who expressed frustration with the poor communication generally provided by CSX which often provides late notices for projects and few details.
However, he complimented the company for completing the Ottawa Avenue railroad crossing last week ahead of schedule.
“I do have to compliment them on how quickly they worked through Ottawa Avenue,” said McCann.
An eight-day closure beginning last Tuesday (Sept. 1) had been planned, but the crossing was back in business on Friday, according to Sprow.
CSX Railroad crossings on Squires and Jackson avenues also were completed last week in Defiance, while another is planned at some future date on Deatrick Street, city officials indicated.
“They (CSX) were going to close them all at once and backed off,” explained McCann. “I don’t know that they have given us a update when that (Deatrick Street’s repair) could happen.”
