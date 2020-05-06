@CNRandyR
WAUSEON — Although Wauseon native Elliott Mealer has left football to pursue a career in acting, he found out, even in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, that football stays with a former player all of his life.
Mealer was All-Ohio as a player at Wauseon, and went on to a career at the University of Michigan where he graduated in 2013.
After a brief stop in the National Football League, Mealer hung on to football as long as he could, attempting to play in spring and indoor leagues.
Knowing that his time on the gridiron was coming to a close, Mealer was looking at his next vocation.
He was known as something of a goof in the UM locker room, and little did he know that was going to help him out.
“When I was at Michigan, I did an impression of coach Hoke,” said Mealer, who is quarantined with his mom in Wauseon during this COVID-19 pandemic. “Then I started to do different coaches. It got to where I started to perform them in front of people.”
He was going to use that, along with his next love, television.
“It’s been in the back of my mind for most of my life,” Mealer said of acting. “I’ve always loved TV and movies. Since I was a kid, Hollywood and L.A. was a dream of mine.”
Armed with that love, Mealer was at a crossroads. Continue to fight his way to break through in professional football, or take on another grand stage — acting.
“I passed on San Jose (in the Arena League) and went to acting school in Orlando,” Mealer said on giving up pro football. “I talked myself into signing up and it’s been life-changing.”
His time in Florida was beginning to pay off. He got his training in, and would have been happy staying in the Sunshine State.
“Orlando has a great market for commercials,” Mealer said of the opportunities in the Florida. “I could have trained anywhere and not have the same opportunities.”
With training under his belt, it was time to pack up, head home and tackle the great unknown of Tinseltown.
“I left Orlando and moved back home to Wauseon,” Mealer said of a plan to save some money. “It felt like it was my post-college.”
Like the story of almost every actor, Mealer felt the calling of Hollywood. Like most budding actors, he packed up and headed west.
“I packed my car and drove out there,” Mealer said of the trip. “It was a rather interesting experience.”
He didn’t even make it all the way to the West Coast before he got his first opportunity.
“By crazy circumstance, when I got to Denver I heard from my agent in Tampa, who I haven’t heard from in a year and a half,” Mealer said of his first audition. “He got me an audition for Ballers on HBO. I hadn’t done an audition in a year. It was a good start.”
With the first audition out of the way, Mealer was focused on commercials.
“My game plan was to get into commercials,” he said. “That was my plan of attack.”
Using his size and background to his advantage, Mealer was taking on roles that needed a type he knew ... a football player.
“The funny part is I left football to start acting,” said Mealer. “Now, I use football for acting. I never would have guessed that. I’ve had auditions where they’re looking for an offensive lineman type.
“Part of the process is knowing what they are looking for. When you don’t get a callback, it’s part of the process.”
His friends in town helped him through the early auditions.
“My buddies have told me to go in, do your best and forget about it,” said Mealer. “Whether it’s filming or auditioning for something, you have to give it your best and move on. You are always on the hunt for your next job.”
For Mealer, that next job seemed to always involve football. Mealer also has been seen in spots with some of the NFL’s elite. He was a background player in an NFL 100 spot seen before Super Bowl 53 and was in a Head and Shoulders commercial with Troy Polamalu and Patrick Mahomes.
“I was a background guy,” Mealer said of the NFL 100 commercial where he got to stand next to Payton Manning. “They blocked out my face with a flower.”
The gigs have allowed him to live out what is a fantasy to most, being a part of different football teams.
“I’ve been a New York Giant, a Clemson Tiger, an LSU Tiger and a Green Bay Packer,” said Mealer. “I told them no Ohio State or Michigan State. So far, they’ve been nice enough to oblige me.”
His recent commercial has been the most successful.
Filmed in Moab, Utah, Mealer did a spot for Geico Insurance where he played a first-time dad daydreaming about riding a motorcycle. For the first time, it allowed the cameras to be put on him.
“I filmed that back in August,” Mealer said of the commercial. “It was an awesome experience.”
He also kept it quiet. Not knowing if it would make it to television, he only told a select few about the job. When it came out, he became a star once again.
“Now, it’s happening quite a bit,” he said of being seen on TV. “I told my family I filmed it, and that was it. It’s really funny to have people text me.”
Like the rest of the world, his career has been put on hold thanks to the coronavirus outbreak and pandemic.
“Everything has stopped,” Mealer said of the work in Hollywood right now. “I’m going back next week (to California). Everything has been put on hold.”
When he gets there, his plan is to make an attempt at TV shows and movies. Mealer has filmed a few pilots, but without much success.
“I’m starting to branch out into TV and film,” mentioned Mealer. “Commercials are helpful. It’s like getting to play late in a football game. TV and film is a little harder to crack. You get to play different characters and show different emotions.”
No matter what happens, Mealer plans to be in Hollywood for a long time.
“My mindset is this is a long-term thing,” closed Mealer. “I still feel like I’m beginning and starting out.”
