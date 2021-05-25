WAUSEON — According to his daughter, Brenda Thierry, one of the deepest regrets of local man, Victor Dominique, was that he never received his high school diploma.
On May 30, 2021, Wauseon High School intends to make Dominique’s dream a reality by posthumously awarding him a diploma.
Growing up in Wauseon as the eldest of eight children, Dominique’s parents expected him to work, so he quit school before graduating.
Then in August of 1942, like many young men at that time, he joined the armed forces. Dominique was sent to the China-Burma-India Theater to fight in World War II, as a Tec 5 Army Combat Engineer with the 1187th.
From 1942 until September 1945, he served overseas and at the end of service, he was awarded a Pacific Theater ribbon, a bronze star, a good conduct ribbon, a distinguished unit badge and the Victory Medal.
Like others at that time who served alongside him, Dominique fought, dug trenches, carried injured men to safety and waded through rice paddies.
When the Army learned that Dominique was a builder, he was made a Senior Engineer Supervisor. Dominique’s main duty then was to be in charge of constructing the 271 mile China-Burma Road — that stretches through gorges, jungles, mountains and swamps — an integral part of the WWII victory.
So important was it, the U.S. Government spent $149 million to build it.
While building the road, Dominique taught classes on construction to the workers. He even had time to work with a group of young Indian men to teach them construction.
Working around the clock, seven days a week, over 1,133 American soldiers died from equipment accidents, malaria, typhus and combat while building the road. General Lewis A. Pick, in charge of the road building, called it “the toughest job ever given to U.S. Army Engineers in wartime.”
At the time of its construction, the soldiers who helped build the road were not recognized for their role in victory in the Pacific. Without the road, however, troops and supplies would not have maneuvered through the terrain as easily.
Occasionally, Dominique regaled his family and friends with stories of his time overseas. Stories of road building, or of eating in the mess tent with Chinese dignitaries like Chiang Kai-shek and Teng Hsiao-ping were at the top of his memories.
But these were not the highlight of his life — getting home to his family was of utmost importance.
When he was discharged, Dominique hopped the closest train and headed to Wauseon. Returning home, he walked from the train station to the house where his wife Fern, and their daughter Sandy, then four, greeted him.
Vic and Fern then went on to have five more children.
While away at war, Fern had worked at the wire factory and saved enough money to purchase some land where the Dominques built a home. Vic went on to build and sell homes on that land and began working as a block and brick mason until the late 1980s. Some of his brick work still exists around the area.
After a long, event filled life, Dominique died on May 21, 1996—one week before his 75th birthday. Had he lived, he would have been 100 on Wauseon High School’s graduation day, May 30, 2021.
Victor Dominique’s family expressed gratitude and thanks to the Wauseon Board of Education for honoring Vic’s life with a posthumous diploma, and to the Fulton County Veteran’s Office for their encouragement and support.
