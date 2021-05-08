WAUSEON — When coronavirus burst on the scene, it impacted lives in many ways. More often than not, it was a challenge to overcome. For one local teen, however, the pandemic was an opportunity to do something positive.
Macy Gerig, a sophomore at Wauseon High School, and a self-described “personal person,” looked at the moment as a challenge to reach out to other teens while the world was shutting down.
She felt she needed to write a book.
Speaking about her book titled, “Dear Teen, We’re in This Together,” Gerig said: “In a time so difficult, people need help; they need help to see that God is not absent.”
One doesn’t have to talk to Gerig very long before she is shares her faith, in fact, it’s at the foundation of who she is as a person.
Said Gerig: “Since (I was) three, I have always had a fire for God. It’s been my goal in life to show others the love of God.”
Gerig has helped with little kids’ soccer, she sings with the worship team at her church, she’s on the student advisory board at Wauseon, and she just likes helping anyone in need. She sees everything she does as a call from God to reach out to others.
For her, faith is not about a personal belief that is kept to yourself, it’s acted out in all aspects of daily life.
“Being in different opportunities throughout my life has strengthened my faith and helped me learn just how important faith can be,” said Gerig.
She knew that if faith was that important for her, she had to share it.
That led her to write a self-help book about getting through big challenges in life. When she looked around at self-help books for teens, all she saw were titles written by adults, especially adult men.
“They don’t know the teen experience,” Gerig began, “I wanted to write something teens could related to.”
In March 2020, just as lockdowns were starting, she started writing the book. It took a little more than a year before she held the finished product in her hands.
Never having been a published author, she did not know what to expect.
As with other events in her life, Gerig felt writing the book was a calling from God, although she had never felt like a writer.
“Others in my comp classes in school are better than I am,” Gerig admitted.
Once Gerig sat down to write, however, she had the outline for the whole book in two weeks. She then spent upwards of 20 hours a day writing.
Asked about the difficulty of the task and if she ever wanted to give up Gerig said: “Oh yes! I wanted to give up a lot. Doubts and fears clouded my vision.”
From July-December 2020, she had four quarantines from school that also slowed the pace of here writing. In November, she sat down and decided to finish the book. By Dec. 3, a hybrid publishing company had the finished product, but the journey was not over. That publishing company was not a good fit.
Again, doubts came to Gerig as she faced what she thought was inevitable — she may never get published.
The day after Christmas last year, her grandmother gave her a coffee mug that recognized her as a “future author.” Gerig admitted she knew from that day she would get the book published. Gerig submitted the book to a traditional publisher and waited the typical six months.
For six months she heard, nothing. It was time for a break.
Gerig decided to concentrate on other things — her diving, practicing soccer, and school work — to keep going.
In the fifth week of waiting for the publisher to answer following her break, she got a call from Tyler and Cathy Quillet, former pastors in Wauseon, turned publishers at Addis Press. It felt like the connection she needed.
Tyler helped Gerig edit the writing, while Cathy illustrated and worked on the cover. By February, Gerig decided to sign on the finished product with Amazon. In April, “Dear Teen, We’re in This Together” was for sale on Amazon. The cost is $12.24 for paperback, or $5.97 on Kindle.
When asked about the type of book, Gerig said: “It’s not a devotional, it’s not a diary but more of a guide. It’s broken down into topics about how to live in a way that glorifies and honors God.”
From the beginning, Gerig shared her biggest inspiration has been her mom.
“When I told my mom I wanted to write a book, she said, ‘Do it!’”
Gerig doesn’t see writing as a career, however: “I want to be a neonatologist and go to med school — but maybe continue to write some. This has been more spirit-led than a career. I do want to write a workbook to go along with the book.”
Now that the book is published and for sale, Gerig just wants it to, “encourage others, and to be relatable.”
