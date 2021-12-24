WAUSEON — Matt Gilroy and Scott Anair were on hand at Monday night’s Wauseon Council meeting to discuss some housing challenges in the city.
Gilroy is the director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) and he attended the meeting in order to address the need for housing development in the Wauseon area. In an effort to get a bigger picture of the challenges for housing, he thought hearing from one of the largest employers in the area, Wauseon Machine.
Both the president and CEO of Wauseon Machine, Scott Anair, and the company’s CFO, Matthew Bombick, as well as their human resources manager, Crystal Escalera were present to show their support for the TIF program for the city.
Anair shared that for over 39 years, Wauseon Machine has had a “great history with the City of Wauseon. The company has had wonderful, sustained growth throughout this time.”
He also shared that their company is at a “bit of a crossroads regarding the ability to grow...the market for Wauseon Machine continues to expand, but the labor pool continues to decline. This is forcing many manufacturing companies to automate certain positions because there is no longer adequate labor.”
Too, Anair said, “Manufacturing companies have been taking jobs that are not so fun to do, putting in automation, and repurposing the workforce to better, higher-paying jobs.”
Within the next three to five year, the company has plans to double their size in the region.
About this expansion, Anair said, “This will create numerous jobs that may be six-figure paying jobs. They will be recruiting for these jobs in the local schools in the four-county region...the ultimate goal is to have homegrown talent fill these roles, but they have also been recruiting outside for talent that can’t wait.”
He added that they recently hired someone to join their leadership team that had to relocate, and they have spent eight months looking for a house to purchase in Wauseon but had to rent because they couldn’t find anything.
“We also hired a manufacturing engineering manager that relocated to the area. The new hire had to rent a house in Angola, Indiana, for a couple of months before they found a home to purchase in Wauseon. Another individual purchased a home in Delta because they couldn’t find one in Wauseon.” Anair sees this being an issue as their company continues to grow.
Anair reached out to Gilroy to see if the FCEDC had any initiatives planned, sharing that they want to be a part of the solution as they continue to grow.
Mayor Kathy Huner asked Anair whether the individuals they are hiring are more interested in buying and staying long-term or renting. Anair said buying because they have painted a compelling vision for the company and its growth.
Councilor Sarah Heising said that as a parent of a kid in engineering school right now, she appreciates the opportunities for bringing those kids back to the area when they finish their schooling.
Tom McWatters, City Solicitor, shared that the current TIF is funded through public funds that will be paid back through taxes.
McWatters said there was talk early on about reaching out to potential partners or companies in the area to see if they would be interested in partnering as an investor. He asked if Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing would be interested in partnering as an investor in a future TIF.
Anair said they would for sure be willing to look into that.
In other news, the council:
• passed five pieces of emergency legislation slated to approve a wage increase for non-union employees, authorize the mayor to enter into two agreements — one with the countywide Emergency Management Agency and the other with Indigent Defense Services in County Court — and two other resolutions concerning proper use of finances in the City.
• heard first reading of an ordinance that provides for a city law director, assistant law directors and sets rates of compensation.
• heard second reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to request qualifications for an engineer.
• honored Patrick Griggs for his service to the City of Wauseon and Mayor Huner presented him with a plaque.
• entered executive session, and upon returning from the session, offered a one-time bonus in the amount of $1,500 to Jamie Giguere, City Finance Director, for her exemplary work.
• approved 3.75% salary increase for Clerk of Council Brooke Baumgartner.
• approved appointment of Brandon Tijerina to fill the unexpired term of Jeff Stiriz on council, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.