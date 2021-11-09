WAUSEON — Extreme disappointment was expressed by Wauseon Exempted Village Schools superintendent Troy Armstrong and district treasurer Dave Fleming at the meeting of the district school board Thursday following the defeat Tuesday of the 2% earned income tax levy.
Armstrong commented, “As the Wauseon Exempted Village School District superintendent, a Wauseon alumnus, the father of two Wauseon High School graduates and a current Wauseon High School Junior, the husband of a Wauseon alumni and teacher and an active community member I am saddened by the defeat of the 2% earned income tax levy.
Great details were provided to the community via print media, social media, radio, mailings, websites, and multiple community information meetings that were poorly attended by the community. The consequences of this failure will be monumental — loss of all extra-curricular activities, minimum transportation and the reduction of multiple staff members for the 2022-23 school year.”
He went on to say, “Every employee of this great district works hard every day, focused on teaching and learning. We function on minimum staffing and are always fiscally responsible as proven by our annual fiscal audit performed by the Auditor of State’s Office. To think differently is an opinion without factual evidence.”
Armstrong indicated there were plans to place the earned income tax back on the ballot in May.
Fleming had much to say about the defeat.
“Tuesday night Wauseon experienced a crushing blow with regard to the community’s willingness to support its K-12 students and staff at an appropriate level. I want to thank all of the district residents that took time to be informed voters and come out in support of our proposed levy. I find it stunning that only 874 people in the Wauseon School district understand the importance of this funding initiative. Their willingness to support such a fundamental and important part of the foundation of their community is much appreciated and did not go unnoticed.
“Essentially the community at large gave our schools a failing grade this past Tuesday. Personally, after serving Wauseon Schools for the past five years, Wauseon voters really missed the mark Tuesday. Heaven knows northwest Ohio is blessed with many, many highly talented K-12 professionals, however there are none better than what we have right here in Wauseon, Ohio, so the lack of support was very disappointing to see.”
Fleming continued, “Leading up to the election we heard things like this is a ‘large ask’. I firmly believe we did not present a ‘large ask’ to our constituents; we merely asked the voters to get Wauseon Schools caught up with our peer districts across the state and the districts in the four county area when it comes to local funding support. We made no bones about what the cost was. Going back ten years or more the community of Wauseon has been getting a very high end product at a very low cost to taxpayers.
“We also heard comments like the city only needs a 1.5% income tax to operate the city. Why does the school need 2%? This is like comparing apples and oranges. The differences are complex in many ways and obvious in many other ways. For starters the city employs far fewer people, approximately 70 12 month employees and the schools employ in excess of 250 people. The majority of which are required by the Ohio Department of Education to hold advanced degrees. Furthermore, the school transports approximately 2,500 kids to and from school each day and we feed about the same number every day. For some students that happens twice a day. The differences are many, they are complex and all very expensive in nature.”
Fleming noted that across the state there are 607 traditional school districts. In the 2020 school year Wauseon ranked 101st from the bottom of this list when it comes to funding its schools with local tax dollars. That statistic puts the district in the lowest 20th percentile.
“This fact is certainly nothing to be proud of,” Fleming added.
“I have said this many, many times: In 1998 local funding made up 43.01% of total funding, by 2008 funding locally had dropped to 36.5% and in 2020 funding was down to 26.7%. I cannot for the life of me understand how so many people in this community were able to convince themselves that the position our schools have found themselves in is somehow acceptable at this anemic local funding level.”
Fleming feels that misinformation being posted on social media was detrimental.
“It appears as if people simply made the decision to accept this inaccurate information as truth. Seemingly voters decided it was easier to believe and act on this miss-information versus learning the facts, based on data provided by the Ohio Department of Education.
“I find it very unfortunate that there are so many Wauseon taxpayers who are clearly content to leave the bar set so low when it comes to financial support of their schools. It is my hope that taxpayers will take the time to learn the facts that proves out how poorly our schools are being funded today. I can only hope that eventually taxpayers can make the choice to adequately fund their schools. Hopefully this will happen much sooner rather than later.”
In conclusion Fleming said, “There is an old saying that goes like this, ‘The bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of low price is forgotten.’ I fear that Wauseon may feel this bitterness soon in the Wauseon school district if something is not done to get back on track with regard to adequate funding of our schools.”
Moving on to regular business, Armstrong recommended the board update the maintenance plan for the Leggett Primary School Building Project, in accordance with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s (“OFCC”) Maintenance Program Guidelines and incorporate the “replacement of the shingle roof on the Leggett Primary School” as a qualified maintenance item. The board approved by resolution the update to the maintenance plan for the Leggett project. The board authorized Armstrong and Fleming to fund qualified repairs of the shingle roof through the project’s designated maintenance fund.
Board members accepted a number of donations including: $25 from Joseph and Beth Flanagan to the Wauseon athletic department in honor of Bill Gase; $1,200 from Fulton County Dairy Producers to the Wauseon National Honor Society; $1,200 from Fulton County Dairy Producers to Wauseon High School cross country; canned food donation from Peyton and Thomas Richer, 30 pounds of ground beef donation from Phil and Lisa Aeschliman, 40 pounds of ground beef donation from an anonymous donor, $200 grocery donation from Rachel Smith and Nate Parsons Family, canned food from Wauseon Youth Football, all to the elementary school food pantry; several tubs and supply caddies with brushes from Jacob and Rebecca Flores at the bargain bin to the high school art department; and $200 from Biggby Coffee to Wauseon Exempted Village Schools.
In personnel items, the board approved the Rachel Wixey and Associates Substitute List as presented.
One-year limited classified contracts were offered to Renae Wilson as a middle school 3-hour cook, retroactive to Nov. 1, 2021, pending receipt of both a clean BCI/FBI background check; Heidi Klingensmith as a high school 2-hour cook, retroactive to Nov. 4, 2021.
The board accepted the resignation of Mark Bontrager as a full-time bus driver effective Nov. 4, 2021.
Melanie Wyse was approved as a short term fiscal office substitute for a parental leave.
The board amended minutes to reflect a change in the start date for Mackenzie Parker from Sept. 13, 2021, to Oct. 18, 2021.
A one-year limited certified supplemental contract was offered to Kevin Kreiner as the archery advisor for the 2021-22 school year. Chris Zirkle was approved as a volunteer archery advisor for the 2021-22 school year.
The board approved Stephanie Wallington for a Wauseon High School diploma after successful completion of all state and local requirements through the Ohio Department of Education’s 22+ Adult High School Diploma Program.
The board also approved a request from Traven Yarbro for early completion and to be included in the Class of 2022 ceremony.
Armstrong noted that incumbent board member Amy Fisher will return to the board in January 2022 joined by new members Curt Crew and Larry Zimmerman Jr.
In other action, the board:
• approved the first reading of a number of NEOLA bylaw policy revisions as presented.
• approved a revision to the 2021-22 school calendar adding Nov. 10 as a staff in-service day with no school for students.
• heard a presentation from Blake Young, Wauseon primary school principal.
• approved the bills and financial reports as presented.
• approved the FY22 November five-year forecast as presented.
• approved a resolution to move 4 mills of inside millage to permanent improvement.
• entered into executive session for the consideration of the employment of an employee, with no action taken when back in open session.
