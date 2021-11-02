WAUSEON — Voters in Fulton County approved 13 of 14 tax and ballot issues Tuesday, with the lone defeat handed to the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools.

The school districts request for an additional 2%, five-year income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements was defeated by a vote of 1,237-874.

Another significant levy to gain approval Tuesday was Pettisville Local Schools' additional 2.5-mill, five-year levy for permanent improvements which passed by a vote of 290-224.

Voters in the county helped renew the Four County ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year levy for mental health and drug addiction services, supporting the levy by a vote of 4,493-2,332. Throughout the four counties the board serves, the levy passed 15,543-6,842 on Election Night.

Turnout among the county's 29,284 registered voters was was 6,922, or 23.6%

The results won't become official until certified by the county's board of elections on Nov. 16.

Unofficial results in Fulton County:

Boards of education

NW Educational Service Center-District 2

(elect one)

√Christine Smallman (inc., write-in)....131

NW Educational Service Center-District 3

Unexpired term

(elect one)

√Ross Stambaugh (write-in)....60

Archbold Area

(elect three)

√Karen Beck (inc.)....488

√Skeat Hug........417

Unexpired term

(elect one)

√Tyson Stuckey....533

Evergreen Local

(elect three)

√Jason Miller (inc.)....592

√Donald Smith (inc.)....565

√Matt Vaculik (inc.)....731

Gorham-Fayette Local

(elect two)

√Matthew Johnson (inc.)....246

Terry Kovar (inc.)....239

√Jennifer Wagner....305

Liberty Center

(elect 3)

√Neal Carter....104

Clark Myles....101

√John Weaver....112

√Andrea Zacharias....123

Pettisville Local

(elect three)

A.J. Genter....247

√Brent Hoylman (inc.)....327

√Justin Rufenacht....341

√Pam Skates....263

Todd Sterken....204

Pike-Delta-York Local

(elect two)

√Timothy Bower....583

Swanton Local

(elect three)

√Steve Brehmer (inc.)....693

√Kristina Oberheim (inc.)....682

√John Schaller....589

Wauseon Exempted Village

(elect three)

√Curt Crew....1,435

√Amy Fisher (inc.)....1,363

√Larry Zimmerman Jr.....1,289

Municipal offices

Archbold

Council

(elect three)

√Vaughn Bentz (inc.)....360

√Chad Kern....375

√Bradley Short (inc.)....386

Delta

Council

(elect three)

Kyle Comers (write-in)....23

√Michael Tanner....199

√Arthur Thomas (write-in)....33

√Ashley Todd (inc.)....222

Fayette

Council

(elect four)

√Rodney Kessler (inc.)....136

√Christopher Meeker (inc.)....116

√Kim Priestap....115

√Bryan Stambaugh (inc.)....156

Lyons

Council

(elect four)

√Mark Bryson (inc.)....61

√Julie Fenicle (inc.)....55

Metamora

Council

(elect three)

Lynda Arquette...53

√Catherine Mossing....85

√Karen Noward....74

√Cynthia Pawlaczyk....84

John Pupos (inc.)....53

Swanton

Council

(elect four)

√Michael Disbrow....335

√Samantha Disbrow....370

√Derek Kania...361

√Patrick Messenger....349

Wauseon

Council

(elect three)

√Sarah Heising....327

√Steve Schneider (inc.)....932

√Harold Stickley (inc.)....832

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Amboy

Tony Bolger....189

√Richard Raab (inc.)....191

√Jeffrey Simon (inc.)....280

Chesterfield

√James Stubbins (inc.)....80

Clinton

√Rick Frey....1,323

√Ivan Hite (inc.)....1,348

Dover

Jim Allan....77

√Owen Borton....182

Chad Elling....50

√Stephen Gustwiller (inc.)....241

Kevin Raker....138

Franklin

√Robert Keiser (inc.)....54

√Jack Rupp (inc.)....67

Fulton

√Joe Gombash (inc.)....383

√Bernard Wanner (inc.)....252

German

√Jason Pursel....607

√AJ Short....545

Gorham

Trevor Hibbard (inc.)....123

William McKinney (inc.)....99

Dennis Miller....128

√Jason Simon....187

√Brian Towers....193

Pike

√Theodore Howard (inc.)....136

√Jack Wagner (inc.)....126

Royalton

Andrew Harris....76

√Jake Holland....203

√Ronald Lumbrezer (inc.)....200

Swancreek

Marvin Green....586

√Rick Kazmierczak (inc.)....656

√Brian Meyer....754

Lenny Mitchell....228

York

√Jeff Mazurowski (inc.)....282

√Robert Trowbridge (inc.)....332

Kevin Vandock....179

Tax, ballot issues

Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill renewal levy, five-year additional levy for current expenses: yes, 4,493; no, 2,332.

Archbold Village: a 3.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 363; no, 126.

Lyons Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation: yes, 57; no, 29.

Lyons Village: a 4.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 60; no, 28.

Amboy Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy to provide and maintain fire apparatus: yes, 277; no, 85.

Fulton Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire protection: yes, 290; no, 196.

Gorham Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year replacement levy to maintain and operate Pleasant View Cemetery: yes, 305; no, 83.

Royalton Township: a 1.7-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire expenses: yes, 219; no, 73.

York Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance and construction: yes, 177; no, 109.

Pettisville Local Schools: an additional 2.5-mill, five-year levy for permanent improvements: yes, 290; no, 224.

Swanton Library: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses of Swanton Public Library: yes, 830; no, 321.

Swanton Local Schools: a 3.4-mill, five-year property tax substitute for necessary requirements: yes, 649; no, 514.

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools: an additional 2%, five-year income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements: yes, 874; no,1,237.

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools: a 1-mill, five-year levy renewal for Wauseon Public Library: yes,1,397; no, 706.

Archbold Village Precinct One: a Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight by Shri Ganesh Enterprises, Inc., dba Archbold Sunoco, 1500 S. Defiance St.: yes, 126; no, 55.

